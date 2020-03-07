Famous Footwear offers Nike Air Max Infuriate 3 Basketball Men's Shoes for $49.98 + Shipping Costs $6.95 Features:



Mesh upper in a basketball sneaker style

Flywire lace-up entry for a lockdown fit

Padded collar and tongue for added comfort

Smooth lining with cushioned comfort insole

Phylon foam midsole with Max Air unit in the heel for lightweight cushioning and impact absorption

Rubber tread ensures easy movement and durable traction