This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Macy's Coupons

Macy's

Nike Men's Flex Experience RN 8 Sneakers
$30.00 $65.00
Dec 17, 2019
Expires : 12/18/19
About this Deal

Macy's is offering Nike Men's Flex Experience RN 8 Sneakers for only $30.00 with free shipping on orders over $25.

Product Details:
  • Knit fabric upper offers a snug fit
  • Soft fabric in the heel enhances an adaptive fit
  • No-sew overlay at the laces provides durability
  • Flex grooves are hexagonal, offering 6-point flex points
  • Textured outsole provides durability and traction
  • Rounded heel rolls along the ground, enhancing your natural range of motion

Compare to $48.74 at Dick's Sporting Goods and at Kohl's.

macy's shoes sneakers sports gear Men's Shoes Nike sports apparel yoga & training
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Galaspee
Galaspee (L1)
Dec 18, 2019
very nice quality
