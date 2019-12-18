Macy's is offering Nike Men's Flex Experience RN 8 Sneakers for only $30.00 with free shipping on orders over $25.



Product Details:

Knit fabric upper offers a snug fit



Soft fabric in the heel enhances an adaptive fit



No-sew overlay at the laces provides durability



Flex grooves are hexagonal, offering 6-point flex points



Textured outsole provides durability and traction



Rounded heel rolls along the ground, enhancing your natural range of motion

Compare to $48.74 at Dick's Sporting Goods and at Kohl's.