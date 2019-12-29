For a limited time, Macy's has these Nike Men's Zoom 2K Running Sneakers for only $35.00 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Plush Nike Zoom Air cushioning

Rubber wings wrap up from the outsole for enhanced stability and support

Breathable mesh vamp with leather overlays

Textile tongue with webbed lacing system

Exaggerated heel and branding for a 2000s-inspired look

Rubber outsole is cored out for reduced weight

Synthetic and leather upper; rubber sole

Other Notable Men's Sneakers:

Nike Men's Zoom 2K Running Sneakers for $40.00 (reg. $85.00)

Puma Men's Pacer Next Excel Running Sneakers for $30.00 (reg. $70.00)

See More