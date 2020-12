Best Buy has this Nomatic Wallet for only $8.99 with free shipping on orders over $35, or opt for free in-store pickup!



Product Details:

Holds up to 14 credit and debit cards



Built-in pocket lets you store cash and keys securely



Smoothly slips in and out of your pocket for easy portability



Pull tab offers fast access to your credit and business cards



Received 4+ stars out of 420+ reviews