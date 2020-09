Kohl's is offering this 19-Piece Philips Norelco Multigroom 5000 Trimmer for only $19.99 when you stack codes LABORDAY ($10 off $25) and ORCHARD (extra 20% off) at checkout! Shipping is free on $75+ orders.



Plus, earn $5 Kohl's Cash on every $25 spent.



Product Details:

All-in-one trimmer for maximum precision



18 quality tools for styling your face, head and body



DualCut technology includes 2x more blades



Steel blades lightly brush against one another sharpening themselves as they work



Full metal motor and a drive train



Received 4+ stars from over 115 reviews!