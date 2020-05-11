Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Costco Coupons »

Skechers Men's Slip On Shoes (Ship Free)

$24.99 $32.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 05/15/20
About this Deal

Costco is offering these Skechers Men's Slip On Shoes for only $24.99 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Padded continous collar for soft smooth comfort
  • Shock absorbing lightweight flexible midsole
  • Flexible traction outsole
  • Air Cooled Memory Foam Insole
  • Received 4+ stars from over 175 reviews

Comments (1)

YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
May 11, 2020
Price drop
Reply