Macy's
Skechers Men's Solar Fuse Casual Athletic Sneakers
FREE SHIPPING
$20.00
$65.00
Feb 19, 2020
Expires : 02/18/20
For a limited time, Macy's is offering Skechers Men's Solar Fuse Casual Athletic Sneakers on sale for $20.00, originally $65.00. Shipping is free at $25+
Features:
Comfort athletic casual walking sneaker
Lace-up design
Knit upper with synthetic overlays
Ventilating front and side panels
Padded collar and tongue
