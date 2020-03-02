Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Sonoma Goods Bayport Chukka Boots (4 Colors) + F/S

$16.79 $59.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 03/03/20
About this Deal

Right now, Kohl's is offering these Sonoma Goods Bayport Chukka Boots in 4 Colors for only $16.79 with free shipping when cardholders apply codes CASH30 (30% off with card) and MARMVCFREE1 (free shipping w/ card).

Product Details:
  • Vitalized ortholite technology enables air flow for a cool foot
  • Stitched accents
  • Durable traction sole
  • Polyurethane upper & lining
  • Foam midsole
  • TPR outsole
  • Plain toe
  • Lace-up closure
  • Received 4.2 stars out of 80+ reviews!

Comments (1)

hipsterstore
hipsterstore (L0)
Mar 02, 2020
This one is cool.
