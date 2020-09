JCPenney is offering their St. John's Bay Men's Flannel Shirts (7 Colors) for only $4.49 when you use code FRIENDS (extra 30% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders of $49 or more.



Details:

Neckline: Collar Neck

Pockets: 1 Chest Slip Pocket

Sleeve Length: Long Sleeve

Fabric Content: 100% Cotton

Received 4+ stars from over 235 reviews