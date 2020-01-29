Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Clarks Step Isle Men's Canvas Sneakers

$27.99 $90.00
Expires: 01/29/20
Clarks is offering these Step Isle Men's Canvas Sneakers for only $27.99 when you use code TAKE30 (extra 30% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Details:
  • Cloudsteppers take on the classic canvas sneaker
  • EVA and rubber outsole provides durability
  • Removable OrthoLite footbed wicks away moisture

