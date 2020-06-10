This deal is expired!
Up to 60% Father's Day Gifts + Extra $10 Off + 30% Off
Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 06/21/20
About this Deal
|Right now, Kohl's is offering up to 60% off Father's Day Gifts and an extra $10 off $50 with code DAD10 applied at checkout.
Plus, Kohl's cardholders can get an extra 30% off with free shipping when using codes FAMILY30 + JUNEMVCFREE at checkout!
Non-cardholder can use code SAVINGS, SAVEMORE or BUY4SAVINGS and get an extra 10% off all orders or 20% off $100+ orders. Shipping is free on $75+ orders.
Other Notable Offers:
