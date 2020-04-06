Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Up to 60% Off Levi's Sale + Extra 40% Off
Apr 06, 2020
Expires : 04/20/20
About this Deal

Levi's is having an up to 60% off 'Silver Lining' Sale, plus get an extra 40% off with code SILVER40 used at checkout! Shipping is free on orders over $100.

Notable Sale Categories:

Introducing Levi’s® SecondHand
510 Skinny Fit Men's Jeans
$13.98 $69.50
Diana Crewneck Sweatshirt - Black | Levi's® US
$48.98 $69.50
Levi's® X Peanuts Boxy Tee Shirt - Multi-color | Levi's® US
$20.98 $30.00
Levi’s® X Tony Tafuro + Kevin Emerson Vintage Fit Trucker Jacket - Multi-color | Levi's® US
$ 248
511™ Slim Fit Levi’s® Flex Men's Jeans - Grey | Levi's® US
$ 79.50
Levi's® Logo Crewneck Sweatshirt - Grey | Levi's® US
$13.99 $49.50
Levi's Tshirt
$24.98 $34.98
724 High Rise Straight Women's Jeans - Black | Levi's® US
$41.99 $69.50
Levi’s® Xx Chino Cargo Taper Fit Pants - Multi-color | Levi's® US
79.5 89.5
