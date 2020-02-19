This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Levi's
Sale
Feb 12, 2020
Expires : 02/19/20
About this Deal
|
For a limited time, Levi's is offering an up to 70% off President's Day Sale, plus an extra 50% off sale with code CHERRYTREE at checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $100.
And shop also extra 30% off Sitewide with the same code.
Notable Sale Categories:
