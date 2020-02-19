Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Levi's Coupons

Levi's

Up to 70% Off Levi's Sale + Extra 50% Off or 30% Sitewide
Sale
Feb 12, 2020
Expires : 02/19/20
About this Deal

For a limited time, Levi's is offering an up to 70% off President's Day Sale, plus an extra 50% off sale with code CHERRYTREE at checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $100.

And shop also extra 30% off Sitewide with the same code.

Notable Sale Categories:

boys men's clothing jeans women's clothing Top Girls levi's Bottoms
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jan 07, 2020
This is live
