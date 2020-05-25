This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Vans Atwood Men's Skate Shoes
$18.39
$54.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 05/25/20
About this Deal
|Kohl's is offering Vans Atwood Men's Skate Shoes for only $18.39 when you use codes HAVE20 (20% off) and SERVICE10 ($10 off $25) with free shipping on orders over $75. Plus get $5 Kohl's cash on every $25 spent.
More Notable Offers:
Related to this item:men shoes sneakers fashion Men's Shoes kohls Vans Sneakers & Athletic Shoes
What's the matter?