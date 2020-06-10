Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Bar III Velvet Slim-Fit Sport Coat (Mult. Colors) + F/S

$27.99 $295.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/21/20
About this Deal

Macy's is offering this Bar III Velvet Slim-Fit Sport Coat (Mult. Colors) for only $27.99 when you use code FRIEND (extra 30% off) at checkout with free shipping!

Details:
  • Slim fit jacket through shoulders, chest and waist
  • Left chest welt pocket
  • Two-button closure
  • Four-button cuffs
  • Received 4+ stars from over 30 reviews

