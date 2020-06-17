Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's Coupons

Kohl's

Up to 60% Off Weekend Sale + Extra 30% Off
FREE SHIPPING
Sale
Jun 17, 2020
Expires : 06/21/20
35  Likes 0  Comments
9
See Deal
Cashback Up to 1.8%

About this Deal

Right now, Kohl's is having an up to 60% off Weekend Sale, plus an extra 30% off when cardholders apply code FAMILY30 (w/ card) and free shipping with JUNEMVCFREE (w/ card) applied at checkout!

Non-cardholders can get 20% off $100+ or 15% off under $100 with code SAVINGS and free shipping on $75+.

Plus, everyone earns $10 Kohl's Cash For Every $50 spent.

More Notable Offers:

🏷 Deal tags

home patio Home Improvement outdoor gear garden Sports & Outdoors kohls saving tips
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Kohl's See All arrow
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off Clearance + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
Toastmaster Small Appliances (10 Options)
$9.10 $24.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
7-Pack Hanes Men's Ultimate Tees
$8.96 $32.00
Cashback Up to 1.8%
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
The Big One Microfiber Pillow
$2.79 $9.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
IMUSA 6.9-Qt. Ceramic Caldero
$19.59 $34.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
3-Quart NuWave Digital Air Fryer
$34.99 $99.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Skechers Women's Sandals (Mult Styles)
$16.80 $40.00
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Sonoma Goods 14-Oz. Scented Candles (Mult. Scents)
$6.99 $19.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off Women's Clearance + Extra 30% + FS
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Thanksgiving Day Savings + More
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related DealTags
Wayfair
Wayfair
Fully Enclosed Canopy Gazebo
$269.99 $400.00
FREE SHIPPING
Academy Sports + Outdoors
Academy Sports + Outdoors
Up to 95% Off Clearance Event
SALE
Cashback Available
Amazon
Amazon
100-Ft Buheco Expandable Garden Hose (Ships Free)
$24.99 $49.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Berufexp Grappling Hook Folding 4 Claws Stainless Steel Grapple Hook for Survival Climbing Tree Limbs Pulling Grappling Hook for Magnet Fishing Camping Hiking Outdoor Survival Gear
50% OFF
FREE SHIPPING
c21stores
c21stores
Reebok Women's Hoodies (Mult. Styles)
$17.97 $70.00
Cashback Available
SteepandCheap
SteepandCheap
Up to 90% Off 10,000+ Items on Sale
SALE
Cashback Available
Moosejaw
Moosejaw
Up to 45% Off The North Face Jackets + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Available
Moosejaw
Moosejaw
Up to 42% Off Columbia Jackets + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Available
Moosejaw
Moosejaw
Up to 44% Off Marmot Jackets + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Available
Monoprice
Monoprice
Pure Outdoor Titanium 450ml Single Wall Cup
$10.00 $27.99
Cashback Available
arrow
arrow