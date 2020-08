Staples is offering this Mesh Back Fabric Computer & Desk Chair for only $89.99 when you use code 45426 ($20 off $100) with free shipping!



Details:

Five-star base with carpet casters for stability



Overall dimensions: 39.2 - 45.2"H x 26.1"W x 25.7"D



Seat dimensions: 19.5"W x 16.3"D



Height-adjustable arms to support the shoulders and upper body



Swivel-Tilt with adjustable tension control for comfort



Weight rated up to 275 lbs.



Received 4+ stars from over 3,315 reviews!