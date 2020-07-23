Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Staples Coupons

Staples

School Supplies Only 50¢ + Free Shipping!
FREE SHIPPING
50¢ $3.34
Jul 23, 2020
Expires : 08/02/20
15  Likes 4  Comments
About this Deal

Now through 8/2, Staples is offering select school supplies for just 50¢ with free shipping!

Other Notable Offers:

school supplies office supplies Free Shipping paper Back To School Staples Arts & Crafts
💬 4  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jul 23, 2020
alive again next week
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jul 12, 2020
Extended
kimishagrant3
kimishagrant3 (L2)
Jul 02, 2020
updated
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 30, 2020
Updated
