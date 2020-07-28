Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Costco Coupons

Costco

All-in-One Back to School Bundle + Ships Free
FREE SHIPPING
$9.99 $14.99
Jul 15, 2020
Expires : 08/09/20
Costco is offering this All-in-One Back to School Bundle for only $9.99 with free shipping!

Includes:
  • 1 Paper Mate Lead Refill
  • 6 Paper Mate Write Bros Comfort Mechanical Pencils
  • 3 Fine Point Permanent Markers
  • 6 Paper Mate Everstrong Woodcase Pencils
  • 2 Paper Mate Pink Pearl Erasers
  • 2 Sharpie S-Gel Pens
  • 2 Expo Low Odor Chisel Tip Markers
  • 2 Sharpie Tank Highlighters
  • 1 Expo Low Odor Ultra Fine Tip Marker
  • 5 Paper Mate Ink Joy 300RT Ballpoint Pens
  • 3 Sharpie Pocket Highlighters
  • 1 Elmer’s Liquid School Glue
  • 2 Elmer’s 6g Disappearing Purple Glue Sticks
  • 2 Sharpie Ultra Fine Point Permanent Markers

💬 4  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
isuruupekshe
isuruupekshe (L1)
Jul 28, 2020
Nice deal!
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jul 15, 2020
Mods, Please Fix the link
https://www.costco.com/all-in-one-back-to-school-bundle.product.100645245.html
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jul 15, 2020
Back again, Now $9.99
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jul 31, 2019
Price drop, Now $9.99
