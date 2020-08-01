Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free BIC Wite-Out Correction Fluid 0.7-Oz (In-Store)
Free $1.09
Jan 08, 2020
Expires : 02/01/20
40  Likes 0  Comments
14
See Deal

About this Deal

Target is offering this BIC Wite-Out Correction Fluid 0.7-Oz for free in-store when you load this $1 off Target Circle coupon to your account!

Find your nearest Target here.

Note: offer is available in-store only. Price and inventory may vary by location.

Details:
  • Quick Dry fluid goes on easy
  • Covers photocopies, faxes, ink, marker, and more
  • Received 4+ stars from over 115 reviews

Compare to $1.49 at Walmart.

