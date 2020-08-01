Target is offering this BIC Wite-Out Correction Fluid 0.7-Oz for free in-store when you load this $1 off Target Circle coupon to your account!



Find your nearest Target here.



Note: offer is available in-store only. Price and inventory may vary by location.



Details:

Quick Dry fluid goes on easy



Covers photocopies, faxes, ink, marker, and more



Received 4+ stars from over 115 reviews

Compare to $1.49 at Walmart.