Free Colgate Classroom Kit for Educators

Right now, Colgate is offering Kindergarten and First Grade teachers the Bright Smiles Bright Futures Classroom Kit for free just for completing this form!

Kit includes Colgate toothpaste and toothbrush samples for 25 kindergarteners or first-grade students.

Note: All kits must be shipped to a valid school address.

Comments (3)

