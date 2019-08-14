Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
10-Count Dixon Ticonderoga Premium Cedar Pencils

99¢ $3.49
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 08/15/20
About this Deal

Walgreens is offering this 10-Count Dixon Ticonderoga Premium Cedar Pencils for just 99¢! Shipping is free on orders $35+ or opt for free in-store pickup where available.

Compare to this 12-Count Pack for $2.19 from Target.

Other Notable Writing Instruments:

Comments (4)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
6h ago
Now live
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
3 days ago
Updated starts (8/9 - 8/15)
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Aug 14, 2019
Back again
Reply
KevinChen18
KevinChen18 (L1)
Nov 11, 2018
These are great pencils. They don't seem to break too easily and the erasers don't leave smudges. I LOVE that they are pre-sharpened!
Reply
