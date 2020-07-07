Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
16-Piece Creatology Dough Bucket
$1.48 $4.99
Aug 09, 2020
Expires : 08/08/20
0  Likes 1  Comments
14
About this Deal

Michaels is offering this 16-Piece Creatology Dough Bucket for only $1.48 with free in-store pickup where available.

Find your nearest Michaels here.

Includes:
10 dough containers (2 oz. each)
4 plastic cutters
2 plastic rollers

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 07, 2020
updated
