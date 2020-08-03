Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Office Depot Office Max Coupons

Office Depot Office Max

Free 16-Pack or 24-Pack Duracell Batteries (AR)
Free AR $51.18
Aug 02, 2020
Expires : 08/08/20
About this Deal

Now through 8/8, Office Depot is offering rewards members [free to join] 100% back in rewards (up to $51.18 value) when you purchase 16-Pack or 24-Pack Duracell AA & AAA Batteries! Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more, or opt for free in-store pickup.

Example Deal:
  1. Add 16-pack batteries to your cart for $19.39
  2. Use code DMX32 for an extra 20% off
  3. Pay $15.71 and receive 100% of that back in rewards!

Note: Rewards are limited to 2 items per member.

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Michael winslow
Michael winslow (L0)
Aug 03, 2020
grate deal
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Aug 01, 2020
alive again starting tomorrow. Added new code as well.
