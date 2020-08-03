Now through 8/8, Office Depot is offering rewards members [free to join] 100% back in rewards (up to $51.18 value) when you purchase 16-Pack or 24-Pack Duracell AA & AAA Batteries! Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more, or opt for free in-store pickup.



Example Deal:

Add 16-pack batteries to your cart for $19.39

Use code DMX32 for an extra 20% off

Pay $15.71 and receive 100% of that back in rewards!

Note: Rewards are limited to 2 items per member.