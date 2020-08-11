Amazon
Amazon is offering 12-Pack Elmer's Liquid Washable School Glue for only $6.00 with free shipping on orders over $25 or with Prime.
Make Slime and bond materials like paper, wood, fabric, and ceramics
Safe, Washable and non-toxic ideal for children
No run formula is adjustable before setting and dries clear
Smooth, classic white glue formula is perfect for making Slime at home or in the classroom
Received 4+ stars from over 3,320 reviews!
