12-Pack Elmer's Liquid Washable School Glue
$6.00 $27.60
27 days ago
10
About this Deal

Amazon is offering 12-Pack Elmer's Liquid Washable School Glue for only $6.00 with free shipping on orders over $25 or with Prime.
Amazon's Choice
Make Slime and bond materials like paper, wood, fabric, and ceramics
Safe, Washable and non-toxic ideal for children
No run formula is adjustable before setting and dries clear
Smooth, classic white glue formula is perfect for making Slime at home or in the classroom
Received 4+ stars from over 3,320 reviews!

school supplies office supplies Kids home kids toys Glue Arts & Crafts Elmer's Liquid School Glue
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Aug 11, 2020
Back again updated
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jul 05, 2020
Price Update 7/5/20
dealsrush
dealsrush (L1)
Jun 22, 2020
Thank you
pnslakshmi_12
pnslakshmi_12 (L3)
Jul 23, 2019
Price drop $6
