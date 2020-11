Office Depot is offering this Foray Magnetic Chalkboard (11" x 14") for only $3.00 with free shipping on orders of $45 or more.



Details:

Includes 2 magnets, 2 pieces of chalk



Instructions for hanging included



Great for office, home, or school use



Dimensions: 11" x 14"



Received 4+ stars from over 55 reviews

Compare to $8.00 on Amazon and $4.28 at Walmart.