Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Free Purdue University Online Courses

Offer
See Deal

About this Deal

Were you furloughed or laid off due to the coronavirus crisis? Purdue University is now offering online courses for free so that you can expand your professional skills and prepare to head back into the workforce.

This offer is valid for anybody furloughed or laid off due to COVID-19, as well as anyone looking to make a career change as a result of the pandemic.

How it works is that you complete a single course now, which you can then apply toward your certificate, micro-credential, or undergraduate degree.

Want to expand your education? Take advantage of these 25% off tuition discounts now!

See a full list of free courses and more information here.

Related to this item:

freebies online education College Free Learning Coronavirus purdue university
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments

Related Deals
Amazon
Amazon
Self-Defense - Multitool Pen Knife With LED Flashlight
$9.99 $16.99
Amazon
Amazon
BIC Xtra Sparkle Mechanical Pencil, Medium Point (0.7 Mm), 48-Count
$5.98
FREE SHIPPING
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
Laminated Paper Port, 9" X 11", 100-Sheet Capacity, Assorted Colors
$0.50 $1.99
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Bic Cristal Xtra Bold Fashion Ballpoint Pen, Bold Point (1.6mm), Assorted Colors, 24-Count
$3.99 $7.02
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
Over 75% Off 4-Day Flash Sale + Free Shipping
SALE
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
40% OFF: 40 Pack Colored Gel Pens Set, 20 Colored Pens With 20 Matched Refills Great for Bullet Journal Notebook Planner in Scho
$6.59 $10.99
Amazon
Amazon
40% OFF:18 Pack Metallic Marker Pens, Lineon 16 Colors Fine Tip Paint Pens with 2 Stencils
$5.99 $10.99
Amazon
Amazon
40%OFF Smart Color Art 30 Colors Fine Point Permanent Markers
$6.59 $10.99
Amazon
Amazon
Flat 31% OFF - Hiearcool USB C Hub, MacBook Pro Adapter USB C Dongle, 7 in 1 USB C to HDMI Multiport Adapter
$24.99 $35.99
FREE SHIPPING
Wayfair
Wayfair
Essentials Wall Mounted Magnetic Whiteboard
$89.99 $241.53
FREE SHIPPING
Woot
Woot
Xbox One Enhanced Wired Controller - Brushed Aluminum
$29.99
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Woot
Woot
Apple MV922LL/A MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Mid 2019), 15.4" 220ppi Retina Display, Intel Core I7 6-Core, 256GB PCI-E Solid Stat
$1679.99
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
SHW Home Office 55-Inch Large Computer Desk + F/S
$118.87
FREE SHIPPING
AliExpress
AliExpress
US $1.42 45% OFF|100PCS/lot Various Vintage Blank White Kraft Label Sticker DIY Hand Made Envelopes Stickers Gift Packaging Seal Seals Sticker|Assorted Stickers| - AliExpress
$1.42 $2.59
Cashback Available
Amazon
Amazon
HP LaserJet Pro Multifunction M428fdw Wireless Laser Printer (W1A30A), White, One Size
22% Off AR $348.90
Target
Target
8-Pk Expo Chisel Tip Dry Erase Markers Low Odor
$5.79
Staples
Staples
Expo Dry Erase Markers
$3.49 $5.95
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Elmer's Disappearing Purple Washable School Glue Sticks, 0.21 Oz, 12 Count
$3.92 $6.63
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
100-Pack Mead EZAlign Thermal Laminating Pouches, Letter Size, 5 Mil,
$16.80 $44.98
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
Up To 60% Off Sharpie, Expo & Paper Mate School Supplies - Office Depot
SALE
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Safco Products Scoot Desk Side Printer Stand 1856BL, Black, 200 Lbs. Capacity, Swivel Wheels, Silver Powder Coat Finish, Contemporary Design : Office Products
$116.73 $245.00