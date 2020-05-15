Were you furloughed or laid off due to the coronavirus crisis? Purdue University is now offering online courses for free so that you can expand your professional skills and prepare to head back into the workforce.



This offer is valid for anybody furloughed or laid off due to COVID-19, as well as anyone looking to make a career change as a result of the pandemic.



How it works is that you complete a single course now, which you can then apply toward your certificate, micro-credential, or undergraduate degree.



See a full list of free courses and more information here.