Staples is offering Hammermill Copy Plus 8.5" x 11" Copy Paper for only $2.00 with code 22700(Reg. $5.00) at checkout. You can apply this code on up to 4 reams. Shipping is free on all orders.



Product Details :

Reliable multipurpose copy paper is perfect for everyday use



Paper dimensions: 8.5"W x 11"L (US letter)



Paper weight: 20 lbs.



Brightness rating of 92 for sharp, clear print results



White paper with a smooth finish



Great for everyday use



One ream, 500 sheets total



Paper is acid-free to prevent from crumbling or yellowing



This versatile paper is great for all types of black-and-white documents, copies, and printouts