This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Staples Coupons »

Hammermill 8.5" x 11" Copy Paper (Ships Free)

$2.00 $5.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/28/20
Staples Coupons See Deal
Up to 1.5% Cashback

About this Deal

Staples is offering Hammermill Copy Plus 8.5" x 11" Copy Paper for only $2.00 with code 22700(Reg. $5.00) at checkout. You can apply this code on up to 4 reams. Shipping is free on all orders.

Product Details :
  • Reliable multipurpose copy paper is perfect for everyday use
  • Paper dimensions: 8.5"W x 11"L (US letter)
  • Paper weight: 20 lbs.
  • Brightness rating of 92 for sharp, clear print results
  • White paper with a smooth finish
  • Great for everyday use
  • One ream, 500 sheets total
  • Paper is acid-free to prevent from crumbling or yellowing
  • This versatile paper is great for all types of black-and-white documents, copies, and printouts

Comments (3)

Notbad
Notbad (L5)
May 12, 2020
This item is out of stock for delivery - but still available in store?
Reply
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
May 11, 2020
This code can be used on up to 4 reams! :)
Reply
blackfoot
blackfoot (L5)
May 11, 2020
Gracias :)
Reply
