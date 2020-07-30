Price drop (was 65¢)! Target has this 10-Count Up&Up Washable Markers for only 50¢ with free shipping on $35+, or opt for free in-store pickup where available.



Product Details:

Includes 10 markers



Nontoxic, washable markers



For ages 3 and up



Ink Color: Yellow, Brown, Gray, Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Pink, Orange, Green



Received 4+ stars out of 55+ reviews