Price Drop! 10-Count Up&Up Washable Markers
50¢ $3.29
Jul 30, 2020
Expires : 08/31/20
33  Likes 1  Comments
22
Price drop (was 65¢)! Target has this 10-Count Up&Up Washable Markers for only 50¢ with free shipping on $35+, or opt for free in-store pickup where available.

Product Details:
  • Includes 10 markers
  • Nontoxic, washable markers
  • For ages 3 and up
  • Ink Color: Yellow, Brown, Gray, Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Pink, Orange, Green
  • Received 4+ stars out of 55+ reviews

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 30, 2020
Price drop now $0.50
Likes Reply
