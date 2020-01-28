Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
3-Pack Pentel Hi-Polymer Latex Free Eraser

10¢ $2.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/07/20
About this Deal

For a limited time, Staples is offering 3-Pack Pentel Hi-Polymer Latex Free Eraser for only 10¢. Shipping is free on purchase over $35 or in-store pickup free.

Features:
  • White rectangular block erasers optimize your corrections
  • Use for pencil lead on a wide range of paper
  • Pack of 3 erasers
  • Large, polymer erasers do not crack or harden with age for durability
  • Dimensions: 0.8" x 7.2" x 2.8"

