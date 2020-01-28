For a limited time, Staples is offering 3-Pack Pentel Hi-Polymer Latex Free Eraser for only 10¢. Shipping is free on purchase over $35 or in-store pickup free.



Features:

White rectangular block erasers optimize your corrections



Use for pencil lead on a wide range of paper



Pack of 3 erasers



Large, polymer erasers do not crack or harden with age for durability



Dimensions: 0.8" x 7.2" x 2.8"