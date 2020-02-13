For a limited time only, Amazon is having this Skip Hop Toddler Backpack, 12" Unicorn School Bag for just $6.99 with free shipping on $25+ or for Prime. Also availble is the Skip Hop Zoo Kids Insulated Lunch Box, Eureka Unicorn, Mult for $8.39.



Features:

#1 Best Seller in Kids' Backpacks



in Kids' Backpacks Perfect backpack for toddler to preschool to kindergarten



School bag includes an insulated front pouch to keep snacks and lunch at the right temperature



Canvas material and easy-to-clean lining makes for the perfect backpack for kids on the go!



Roomy main compartment to fit all of your little one's things. Size (inches) 11l x 5w x 12h



Includes an adjustable mesh bottle pocket and is Phthalate-free



Not suitable for children under 3 years



Received 4.8 stars from over 1,625 reviews!