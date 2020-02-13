Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Skip Hop Zoo Toddler Kids Backpack

$6.99 $21.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 03/06/20
About this Deal

For a limited time only, Amazon is having this Skip Hop Toddler Backpack, 12" Unicorn School Bag for just $6.99 with free shipping on $25+ or for Prime. Also availble is the Skip Hop Zoo Kids Insulated Lunch Box, Eureka Unicorn, Mult for $8.39.

Features:
  • #1 Best Seller in Kids' Backpacks
  • Perfect backpack for toddler to preschool to kindergarten
  • School bag includes an insulated front pouch to keep snacks and lunch at the right temperature
  • Canvas material and easy-to-clean lining makes for the perfect backpack for kids on the go!
  • Roomy main compartment to fit all of your little one's things. Size (inches) 11l x 5w x 12h
  • Includes an adjustable mesh bottle pocket and is Phthalate-free
  • Not suitable for children under 3 years
  • Received 4.8 stars from over 1,625 reviews!

Kids Back To School Backpacks Skip Hop School Bags
Comments (1)

bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Feb 13, 2020
N i C E DEAL
T H A N K you
Reply
