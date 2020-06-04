This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Kelburne Luxura Faux Leather Chair (2 Colors) + F/S
$84.99
$128.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/05/20
About this Deal
|Price Drop! (was $99.99) Staples is offering this Kelburne Luxura Faux Leather Computer and Desk Chair (2 Colors) for $84.99 with free shipping when you use code 64386 at checkout!
Details:
2 colors: Brown and Black
42.5 - 46.1"H x 27.5"W x 28.9"D
lumbar support
Fixed arms provide added comfort
Assembly required
7-year manufacturer limited warranty
Related to this item:Free Shipping Office chair chair furniture Office Furniture Computer Chair desk chair
What's the matter?