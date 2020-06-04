Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kelburne Luxura Faux Leather Chair (2 Colors) + F/S

$84.99 $128.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/05/20
About this Deal

Price Drop! (was $99.99) Staples is offering this Kelburne Luxura Faux Leather Computer and Desk Chair (2 Colors) for $84.99 with free shipping when you use code 64386 at checkout!

Details:
2 colors: Brown and Black
42.5 - 46.1"H x 27.5"W x 28.9"D
lumbar support
Fixed arms provide added comfort
Assembly required
7-year manufacturer limited warranty

Comments (5)

amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jun 04, 2020
Price drop
Reply
EnsoSalesman
EnsoSalesman (L2)
May 01, 2020
Good deal.
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Apr 27, 2020
Now $74.99
Reply
AnnYosh
AnnYosh (L5)
Jul 31, 2019
Price drop $59.99
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
May 05, 2018
Price drop
Reply
