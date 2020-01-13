Amazon is offering a 5-Ct Storex Interlocking Book Bins for only $9.34 with free shipping on orders of $25+ or with Prime.



Note: back in-stock on 2/4/20.



Alternatively, available for the same price at Walmart with free shipping in-store pickup.



Details:

Keep your books organized



Link these book bins together



Handles are perfectly sized for big and small hands



Bin Dimensions: 5 1/3" W x 14 1/3" L x 7" H



Received 4+ stars from over 75 reviews