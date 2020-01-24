Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Wall Pops Dry Erase Calendar Decal

$4.00 $20.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 01/30/20
About this Deal

Amazon has this Wall Pops Dry Erase Calendar Decal for only $4.00 with free shipping on $25+ or with Prime.

Details:
  • Amazon's Choice
  • Easy to install just peel and stick
  • Functional dry erase decal
  • Repositionable and always removable
  • Safe for walls with no sticky residues
  • WallPops dry erase marker included
  • Received 4 stars out of 440+ reviews

Compare to $9.49 at Target.

Comments (3)

MariaMary
MariaMary (L1)
Jan 24, 2020
I love how easy it is to see personal or professional plans in one glance on that board. ;-)
Reply
Mammoth
Mammoth (L3)
Jan 23, 2020
I see $3.18 now. Should I update the deal?
Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jan 23, 2020
Hmm weird, I still see $4. Anybody else?
Reply
