Groupon Coupons »

50% Off Your 1-800-Flowers Order!

50% Off
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/16/20
Groupon Coupons See Deal
Up to 0.5% Cashback

About this Deal

Need a Valentine's Day gift? Groupon is now essentially offering 50% off your 1-800-Flowers order when you purchase one of the deals below!

Options:
  • $40 Value for $20
  • $30 Value for $15

Plus Shop These 1-800-Flowers Deals & Offers:

Not feeling 1-800-Flowers? Get 50% off your FTD.com order instead!

