2-Days Only! 50% Off Kohl's Specials + Extra 30% + F/S
Apr 06, 2020
Expires : 04/08/20
For 2-days only, Kohl's is offering 50% off specials plus an extra 30% off for cardholders with code HOPPY30 and free shipping with code APRMVCFREE at checkout.

Non-cardholders can use code SPRINGTIME for an extra 20% off with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Plus, every receives $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent (redeemable from 4/12-19)!

Other Notable Offers:

men's clothing women's clothing Top Sale toddler kohls Bottoms satchel bags
Thanks! Worked!
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 07, 2020
Plus extra 20% off code: SPRINGSHOP. PLEASE ADD TO DEAL AS WELL
Reply
