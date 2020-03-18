Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kohl's

Kohl's

2-Days Only! 50% Off Kohl's Specials + Extra 30% Off
Sale
Mar 17, 2020
Expires : 03/18/20
For 2-days only, Kohl's is offering 50% Off Specials plus an extra 30% off when cardholders use code CHARGE30 and free shipping with code MARCHMVCFREE at checkout.

Non-cardholders can use code CLOVER for an extra 15% off with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Plus, everyone will receive $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent (redeemable from 3/23-29).

Other Notable Offers:

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 17, 2020
Updated with additional codes kids10 etc...
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Mar 17, 2020
Updated with codes
