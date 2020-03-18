This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's
Sale
Mar 17, 2020
Expires : 03/18/20
For 2-days only, Kohl's is offering 50% Off Specials plus an extra 30% off when cardholders use code CHARGE30 and free shipping with code MARCHMVCFREE at checkout.
Non-cardholders can use code CLOVER for an extra 15% off with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Plus, everyone will receive $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent (redeemable from 3/23-29).
Other Notable Offers:
