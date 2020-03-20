Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Harbor Freight Coupons

Harbor Freight

Harbor Freight Huge Price Cuts + Extra 20% Off
Sale
Mar 20, 2020
Expires : 03/22/20
This weekend only, Harbor Freight is offering Huge Price Cuts plus an extra 20% off when you present this coupon at checkout in-store!

Find your nearest Harbor Freight here.

Store Hours:
  • Saturday from 8am to 6pm
  • Sunday from 8am to 5pm

Notable Offers:
  • 4-in-1 Screwdriver w/ TPR Handle for 74¢ (Reg. $3.97)
  • 23-Pack Heavy Duty Batteries for $1.99 (Reg. $3.99)
  • Microfiber Cleaning Cloth for $3.99 (Reg. $6.99)
  • See More

patio Sale Home Improvement garden tools car accessories Cars Harbor Freight
