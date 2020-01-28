Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
2-Tier Adjustable Standing Desk w/ Charging Port (F/S)

$144.99 $292.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 02/02/20
Best Choice Products Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Best Choice Products is offering their 2-Tier Adjustable Standing Desk w/ Charging Port for only $144.99 when you use code DESK16 at checkout with free shipping!

Details:
  • Adjust anywhere from 5.5" - 19"
  • Built-in USB port can charge electronic devices
  • Provides 2 cable ties and a cable loop
  • Sets up in just 10 minutes out of the box
  • Dimensions: 36"(L) x 28"(W) x 5.5"-19"(H)
  • Desktop Capacity: 33 lbs
  • Received 4+ stars from over 55 reviews

