This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Up to 40% Off Flash Sale + Extra 40% Off + F/S
sale
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/05/20
About this Deal
|Converse is offering up to 40% off Flash Sale, plus an extra 40% off select styles when you use code FLASH40 at checkout with free shipping for members [free to join].
Other Notable Offers:
Related to this item:Free Shipping shoes sneakers sports gear Footwear Men's Shoes women's shoes Converse
What's the matter?