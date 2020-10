Right now, Home Depot has this 6 Ft. Werner Fiberglass Step Ladder for just $34.88 with free shipping.



Product Details:

Fiberglass rails and aluminum steps combine durability with lightweight convenience



5 step ladder with a 3 in. step depth for user stability



225 lbs. load capacity



6 ft. ladder allows a 10 ft. maximum reach



Nonslip treads help promote safety



Edge bracing for rail protection



Holster top with lock-in accessory sockets helps keep needed items within easy reach



ANSI type II ladder rating



Received 4+ stars out of 390 reviews!