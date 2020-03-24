Amazon is offering their Prime membership for only $5.99/month to qualifying customers with an EBT Or Medicaid card. To get this discount, customers must have an EBT Or Medicaid card with a valid number from one of the following programs.



Are you a student? Get a 6-month trial for free, then pay just $6.49/month after that!



Qualifying EBT & Medicaid Programs:

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)



Women, Infants & Children (WIC)



Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)



