Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Amazon

$5.99 for Prime w/ EBT or Medicaid Card
$5.99/m $12.99/m
Jul 11, 2020
24  Likes 6  Comments
48
See Deal

About this Deal

Amazon is offering their Prime membership for only $5.99/month to qualifying customers with an EBT Or Medicaid card. To get this discount, customers must have an EBT Or Medicaid card with a valid number from one of the following programs.

Are you a student? Get a 6-month trial for free, then pay just $6.49/month after that!

Qualifying EBT & Medicaid Programs:
  • Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)
  • Women, Infants & Children (WIC)
  • Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
  • See More

🏷 Deal Tags

amazon Free Shipping Prime Amazon Prime EBT Temporary Assisstance medical card Coronavirus
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 6  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 24, 2020
Updated. Free shipping & more
Likes Reply
Lovful
Lovful (L1)
Mar 11, 2019
Great deal
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Mar 11, 2019
Now Included Medicaid card Members
Likes Reply
ashvinnami
ashvinnami (L1)
Aug 25, 2017
Good deal
Likes Reply
yifeyi
yifeyi (L2)
Aug 24, 2017
Wow, love the deal.
Likes Reply
Queenofthedeal
Queenofthedeal (L3)
Aug 24, 2017
I just got an EBT card. This deal is so exciting!
Likes Reply
see more comments 3
Amazon See All arrow
Amazon
Amazon
Early Prime Day Deals: Fire Edition Smart TVs
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Free $10 Prime Day Credit w/ $10 Purchase
Offer
Amazon
Amazon
Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion (18-Oz)
$5.50 $15.18
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
50-Count Disposable 3-Layer Face Mask
$5.51 $29.99
Amazon
Amazon
Ring Stick Up Cam Battery 2nd Gen (Refurb)
$59.99 $79.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Calphalon Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Cookware, Dutch Oven, 5-quart
$89.99 $99.99
Amazon
Amazon
Tree Hut Sugar Scrub (18-Oz)
$3.69 $9.29
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
3-Ct Dial Antibacterial Deodorant Bar Soap (4-Oz)
$1.33 $6.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Vanicream Moisturizing Skin Cream w/ Pump (16-Oz)
$7.72 $16.43
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
$10 Off $30 Beauty & Personal Care
$10 Off
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Amazon
Amazon
Prime Members: Up to $20 Off Coupon When You Shop w/ The Amazon App
Offer
Amazon
Amazon
Free $5 Amazon Prime Video Credit
Freebie
Amazon
Amazon
$10 Off Your First App Order!
$10 Off
Amazon
Amazon
Free $5 Credit w/ $30 Amazon Cash Balance
Offer
Amazon
Amazon
Spend $10 Get $10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
Offer
Coinstar
Coinstar
Free $5 Amazon Credit w/ $30 Gift Card Purchase
Offer
Sling
Sling
Get a FREE Tivo Stream 4k with 2 Months of Service
FREE $49.00
Amazon
Amazon
Free $30 Credit w/ Free In-Garage Delivery Trial
Offer
Amazon
Amazon
Free $5.00 Credit for You for Being a Magazines Customer
Freebie
Amazon
Amazon
Free $1 Reward w/ Free No-Rush Shipping
Freebie
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition + F/S
$34.99 $69.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Neenah Exact Index, 110 Lb, 8.5 X 11 Inches, 250 Sheets, White, 94 Brightness
$8.48 $11.99
Amazon
Amazon
Princess Castle Play Tents for Girls, Girl Toy Gifts Age 3+
$32.89 $44.99
Amazon
Amazon
Homall 4 Pieces Outdoor Patio Furniture Sets Rattan Chair Wicker Set
$139.99 $204.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Sony X750H 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV -2020 Model
$698.00 $1000.0
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Two Free Kindle EBooks For Prime Members - Amazon First Reads
Freebie
Amazon
Amazon
Gildan Men's V-Neck T-Shirts Multipack
$15.00
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
38% Discount - Baxton Studio Wholesale Interiors Winda Modern and Contemporary 3-Door Dark Brown Wooden Entryway Shoes Storage C
$99.97 $160.00
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
45% Discount - Baxton Studio Sorrento Mid-Century Retro Modern Fabric Upholstered Wooden 2-Seater Loveseat, Grey
$238.00 $429.00
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Baxton Studio Laurana Modern and Contemporary Dark Walnut Kitchen Cabinet and Hutch
$127.49 $138.00
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow