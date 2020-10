Amazon is having this Akro-Mils Hardware & Craft Cabinet for $18.50 (Reg. $30.98) with free shipping on orders over $25 or with Prime.



Details:

Amazon #1 Best Seller in Craft Cabinets

in Craft Cabinets Rugged, high-impact polystyrene frame

Drawer dividers molded into back of cabinet

6 large drawers: 6" x 4-1/2" x 2-3/16", 20 small drawers: 6" x 2-1/4" x 1-5/8"

Perfect for crafts, beads, hardware, fishing, classroom supplies and more

Made in the USA

Received 4.5 Stars from 700+ customer reviews!