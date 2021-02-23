You can get one must-have item hand-picked by Amazon's Treasure Truck near you! Sign up here for offer-day text notifications.



Offer Details:

Amazon hand-picks one must-have item

You receive a text of that day's offer

You purchase the item in the Amazon app & pick it up at the Truck

To Find a Treasure Truck Near You: Open the Amazon app (iOS or Android)

Tap on the Main Menu

Tap "Programs and Features"

Then, Tap "Treasure Truck"

Another way Simply text TRUCK to 24193 to sign up for text alerts, and we’ll let you know about each and every new offer, as well as other fun surprises. You can always text "STOP" to cancel. Need help? Just text…you guessed it! "HELP".

Notable Featured Categories:

Toys & Games

Kitchen & Home

Electronics & Smart Home

Health & Beauty

Sports & Outdoors

Collectibles

Curated Products

And more!