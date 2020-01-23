That's right, Nike is offering a chance to test their latest products for free when you sign-up to become a product tester!



How It Works:

Apply here first

Get the green light to participate

If selected, accept the test invitation

Start to receive products for free

Submit your feedback via website

Return the products to keep testing!

While you do have to send the products back after testing them, this is a great way to try out new Nike products before you purchase them.



See a review of Nike's product testing program here.