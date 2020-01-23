Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Test Nike Products for Free?!

That's right, Nike is offering a chance to test their latest products for free when you sign-up to become a product tester!

How It Works:
  1. Apply here first
  2. Get the green light to participate
  3. If selected, accept the test invitation
  4. Start to receive products for free
  5. Submit your feedback via website
  6. Return the products to keep testing!

While you do have to send the products back after testing them, this is a great way to try out new Nike products before you purchase them.

See a review of Nike's product testing program here.

Comments