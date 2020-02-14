B&BW Aromatherapy Body Care Just $4.50 Each?!

Today only, Bath & Body Works is offering Aromatherapy Body Care for only $6.50, plus use code DONEDEAL to get $10 off $30+ orders. Shipping adds a $5.99 fee for orders over $10.

As an idea, add 5 Aromatherapy Body Care items to your cart, then apply code DONEDEAL for a subtotal of $22.50 ($4.50 ea)!

Notable Aromatherapy Body Care Items:

