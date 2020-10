AT&T has announced that it will offer Unlimited Talk, Text + 2GB Data at $15/Month beginning March 27, 2020.



Details:

The $15 plan will be available to both new and existing customers with no activation fee.



New and current customers will also get 10GB of extra data for 60 days if sign up by 03/26 and extra 10GB Data for 30 days if signup after 03/26.



if signup after 03/26. See more details here.