Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Belk Coupons »

Up to 60% Off Memorial Day Sale + Up to Extra 60% Off

Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 05/25/20
Belk Coupons See Deal
Up to 2.5% Cashback

About this Deal

Belk is having an up to 60% off Memorial Day sale, plus an up to extra 60% off with code MEMORIALDAY used at checkout! Shipping is free on $49+.

Offer Details:
  • 60% off regular & sale priced Belk brands
  • 40% select designer & national brands
  • 20% off select designer brands, small appliances, fine jewelry & smart watches, What Goes Around Comes Around

More Notable Offers:
  • Extra 25% Off (Cardholders) w/ Code SAVEMORENOW until 5/18
  • 15% Off Beauty w/ Code BEAUTYTREAT until 5/25

Related to this item:

patio garden toddler Glassware swimwear health & beauty designer fashion Belk
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (3)

Queeeny
Queeeny (L2)
May 18, 2020
Thanks
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 18, 2020
You are most welcome:)
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 18, 2020
Memorial day sale updated
Reply
Related Deals
Amazon
Amazon
Ring Peephole Cam w/ Echo Dot 3rd Gen (Ships Free)
$79.99 $179.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
WowTowel UVC Light Hand Sanitizers for Room
$32.49 $64.99
Amazon
Amazon
AmazonBasics Hook Rack for Wall Grid Panel, Black
$3.81
Walmart
Walmart
Plant Flower Hanger 2pcs + Free Shipping
$11.99 $17.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Coral Coast Wellington 4 Ft. Fireplace with FREE Cover + F/S
$219.99 $359.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Coral Coast Alto Steel Chiminea + Free Shipping
$139.99 $199.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
The Pioneer Woman Adeline Glass Canister
$18.83 $21.38
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Zulily
Zulily
Silver Garden & Home Five-Step Ladder
$119.99 $189.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Sterilite Set of 4 Modular Latch Boxes (2 Colors)
$28.41 $35.92
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
LECHEN Family Tree Wall Decal. Peel & Stick Vinyl Sheet, Easy to Install & Apply History Decor Mural for Home, Bedroom Stencil Decoration. DIY Photo Gallery Frame Decor Sticker (B)
$26.99 $39.99
Amazon
Amazon
TJ.MOREE Shabby Chic Mason Jar Wall Sconces, Vintage Home Decor with Pull Chain Switch, Seasonal Interchangeable Colorful Flowers and LED Strip Lights Design for Farmhouse Home Decoration Set of 2
$23.49 $29.98
Zulily
Zulily
Deep Clean Mop & Mop Head Set
$39.99 $59.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Target
Target
Free Flu Shot + Free $5 Target Coupon
Freebie
Kate Spade Surprise Sale
Kate Spade Surprise Sale
Rainbow Logo Iphone 11 Pro Case
$29.00 $45.00
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
eBay
eBay
3D Flower Tree Home House Art Decor DIY Wall Sticker Removable Decal Vinyl Mural
$3.79 $3.99
eBay
eBay
DIY Vinyl Home Room Decor Art Quote Wall Decal Stickers Kitchen Removable Mural.
$3.16 $3.33
Z Gallerie
Z Gallerie
Season Shift
$561.99 $749.95
Cashback Available
Z Gallerie
Z Gallerie
Ryder Chandelier
$523.99 $699.00
Cashback Available
Z Gallerie
Z Gallerie
Blush Drybrush
$561.99 $749.95
Cashback Available
QVC
QVC
QVC Countdown to Christmas Sale Through 8/24
SALE
Cashback Available
Kohl's
Kohl's
Mohawk Home Summertime Suzani Coir Doormat
$7.99 $19.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%