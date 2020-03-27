Best Buy is offering this Contigo Couture 20-Oz Thermal Flask (2 Colors) for only $9.99 with free in-store pickup, or free shipping on orders of $35 or more.



Product Details:

Available in 2 colors

Designed to hold up to 20-ounces of liquid

Includes a spill-resistant lid

An insulated design maintains your drink's temperature

BPA-free to keep your beverage healthy and tasting great

Stainless steel construction offers a durable design