Costco

Costco

Free $20 Costco Shop Card w/ New Membership
Free W/P
Jan 03, 2020
Expires : 01/31/20
31  Likes 3  Comments
29
About this Deal

Right now, Costco is offering a $20 Shop Card for free when new members purchase a Gold Star Executive Membership!

Note: Gold Star Members receive a $10 Costco Shop Card.

Gold Star Executive Membership Perks:
  • Receive an annual 2% Reward (up to $1,000) on eligible purchases
  • Includes one additional Household Card for anyone over the age of 18 and living at the same address

Become a Costco Member Now:
  1. Purchase your Costco Membership Activation Certificate below
  2. Receive your Costco Membership Activation Certificate by email
  3. Bring your Costco Membership Activation Certificate to any Costco location to join as a new member

gift cards home groceries Costco Free W/P Meals saving tips Costco Gold Star
💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
DealsaLush
DealsaLush (L2)
Jan 30, 2020
Still live
warunamail
warunamail (L5)
Dec 15, 2019
Still available
warunamail
warunamail (L5)
Nov 19, 2019
exp added
